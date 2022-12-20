Devonni Reed Declares For NFL Draft

South Carolina has several impending NFL declarations. They already lost two defensive backs, corners Cam Smith and Darius Rush, to the professional ranks and now lose another.

Safety Devonni Reed announced his NFL intentions on Tuesday afternoon. He thanked the fans for their ongoing support. Reed transferred to Carolina from Central Michigan and immediately became an impact player.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White employs an aggressive Cover-1 defense that leaves some gaping holes. He needs an athletic and aggressive safety to fill alleys and run the boundary.

While many didn't discuss the possibility, Reed checks many boxes at the professional level. The NFL is a spacing game that needs safeties to cover sideline-to-sideline, which is precisely what he can do.

The Gamecocks are waiting on several other decisions. Quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of the most obvious; the signal-caller has all the talent in the world but dealt with inconsistencies throughout his college career.

Wide receiver Antwane Wells also could opt for the NFL. Wells had a fantastic close to the season and was an All-SEC second-teamer in his first season with the team.

