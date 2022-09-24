Dylan Wonnum Out Against Charlotte

While several Gamecocks will return from injury against Charlotte, there was a surprise scratch. Tackle Dylan Wonnum will miss the contest with an unknown injury.

Wonnum has dealt with injuries over his career but started the first three games for South Carolina. The Gamecocks will look towards several reserve tackles for a boost as they continue to try and build momentum in the trenches.

South Carolina Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) IN - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) IN - Rucker will make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer provides a much-needed boost to this receiver room.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) IN - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) IN - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) OUT - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction. He will miss his fourth consecutive game this weekend.

Darius Rush, CB (Hamstring) OUT - Rush dealt with a hamstring issue against Georgia and ultimately left the contest. He will miss his first game against Charlotte.

Dylan Wonnum, (Unknown) OUT - Wonnum was a surprise scratch against Charlotte, as the news broke just thirty minutes ahead of kickoff.

