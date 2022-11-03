Emmanwori Named Semifinalist For National Award

Every die-hard Gamecock fan has known since the initial reports of fall camp came out back in August that there was something different about safety Nick Emmanwori, the freshman defensive back from right down the road in Irmo, South Carolina.

Those same fans would find out earlier they anticipated what Emmanwori brought in between the white lines. He had to play most of the defensive snaps in his first-ever college football game when starter RJ Roderick went down with an injury against Georgia State.

Emmanwori hasn't looked back since that moment, as he's currently the team leader in total tackles with 51 and has started every single game since week one. The number of freshmen who arrive and make an impact in the SEC is few and far between.

The Maxwell Football Club has taken notice, as they announced Emmanwori as one of their 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award on Thursday afternoon.

Emmanwori being so heavily in the running for this kind of award this early in his career is indicative of the potential superstar South Carolina's secondary possesses and that he could be up for more highly acclaimed individual accolades in the future.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.