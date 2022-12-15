Gilber Edmond Enters Transfer Portal

According to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, edge rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal.

This marks the first defensive difference maker to enter the transfer portal. Three impact offensive players in, Jaheim Bell, Austin Stogner, and Corey Rucker, have left the program already.

Edmond tallied 39 tackles, nine TFLs, and two sacks with Carolina this year. He entered the spotlight when edge rusher Jordan Strachan left the Arkansas game with an injury that ultimately sidelined him the entire season.

The portal departures are beginning to add up for South Carolina. That isn't unusual; almost everyone in the sport has a lot of roster turnover right now.

With the success South Carolina closed the season with, they should expect to add some impact difference makers from the transfer portal at some point when prospects begin to focus on finding their next school.

South Carolina beat consecutive top-10 teams and made the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks will face off against Notre Dame, a team-building momentum after an 0-2 start. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the program pointed upward after previous head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU.

