Jaheim Bell Enters Transfer Portal

South Carolina got more bad news on the transfer portal front. Tight end Jaheim Bell announced that he would leave the school and enter the portal.

Bell is one of the more dynamic playmakers in college football. He played emergency running back when the team lost MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith and made plays from his usual tight end spot.

Despite his talent, the Gamecocks struggled to get him the football this season. It prompted conversation around playcalling, as Bell is one of their best players and clearly needed the football in his hands.

Bell reportedly loved the program's atmosphere, and the team has just achieved historic success. He will now search for new opportunities and increased involvement.

He's an NFL-caliber player searching for the right system. Bell would fit in numerous offensive systems at the next level but couldn't work things out in Columbia.

South Carolina beat consecutive top-10 teams and made the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. The Gamecocks will face off against Notre Dame, a team-building momentum after an 0-2 start. Head coach Marcus Freeman has the program pointed upward after previous head coach Brian Kelly left for LSU.

