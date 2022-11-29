Skip to main content

Pete Lembo Left Off Broyles Finalist List

Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo was left off the Broyles Award finalists despite his excellent season for South Carolina.

South Carolina's special season has been powered through their special teams. The forgotten phase has done wonders in Columbia, powering them to some wins when the offense and defense sputtered.

The man behind it all is special teams coordinator Pete Lembo. Many say impact special teams plays are volatile and unreliable, but Lembo believes that you can generate multiple each game.

He's generated buzz amongst coaching circles for his excellent work and unique learning strategies. Lembo finds creative ways to keep specialists engaged throughout the season, giving each week a different theme.

The Broyles Award committee named him a semifinalist earlier in the season. After each season, the honor goes to the top assistant coach in college football.

They released their finalists on Monday afternoon, and Lembo was surprisingly left off the list. His impact is relatively unparalleled, as they have the best special teams unit in the country.

The Gamecocks will likely value him this offseason, unlike the committee. Lembo deserves a raise and increased incentives, as he is one of the most critical figures in the building for South Carolina.

