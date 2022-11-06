Clemson Falls To Notre Dame

South Carolina fans are eyeing the Vanderbilt game, but some relevant local news occurred seven hours north.

The rival Clemson Tigers fell to Notre Dame in blowout fashion. The Fighting Irish haven't been perfect this season, but they thoroughly embarrassed Clemson on national television.

Clemson's playoff hopes turned for the worse, as this is one of the most crowded groups in recent memory. TCU, Ohio State, and Georgia remain unbeaten, while Alabama, Tennessee, and LSU have solid resumes.

The Gamecocks face off against Clemson in a few weeks, one of the season's most anticipated games. If South Carolina beat Clemson, it would effectively eliminate the Tigers, which would be a treat for garnet and black faithful.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggled through a rough performance and was ultimately benched for freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik was one of the most hyped freshmen this season, as he tore up Texas high school football for four years.

Head coach Dabo Swinney has played things close to the vest with the quarterback situation this season. Uiagalelei has exceeded expectations and salvaged some momentum down the stretch, but the situation remains fluid.

