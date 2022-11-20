Shane Beamer: "It's A New Carolina"

Culture isn't a weekly thing. It can't change with a bad month, but so many thought the tide might be turning in Columbia after an embarrassing performance against Florida.

Head coach Shane Beamer reminded everyone of the work he's put in to build this program. South Carolina knocked off the No. 5 team in college football, a monumental feat the program hasn't accomplished in a long time.

Some may chalk this up to luck or timing, but the results speak for themselves. The Gamecocks dominated in all three phases, and the game never felt close. They were in firm control, an unthinkable sentence forty-eight hours ago.

Beamer spoke about this group and what gave them the resolve to game out firing after putting up a stinker in Gainesville, Florida. He had nothing but good things to say, confirming he thinks they are entering a new era.

"It's a new Carolina, guys."

He went on to remind reporters of their pregame predictions, suggesting that he never felt they weren't going to win.

"First off, y'all are some of the worst predictors in the world. I read some of y'all's picks in the hotel last night, and, man."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.