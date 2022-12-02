Shane Beamer Trolls Tennessee In Epic Fashion

Tennessee fans made their presence known this offseason, filling social media with some comments about the garnet and black. Ultimately, South Carolina got the last laugh by defeating the Volunteers.

Head coach Shane Beamer partook in the fun on Thursday afternoon, responding to a fan who said they would rather listen to fingernails on the chalkboard than Beamer on SEC Network.

Beamer snapped back by saying his mentions had been quiet since the South Carolina victory a few weeks ago. It was the perfect ending to a historic win for a program on the rise.

Tennessee is another program that is experiencing success, as under second-year coach Josh Heupel they found efficient offense. The Volunteers had the best offense in college football, powered by quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt also enjoyed success, becoming the runaway favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award. Hyatt is a South Carolina native who set multiple program records with Tennessee this year.

Both ended the season ranked in the top 25, a huge improvement from one season ago. They seem to be on an upward trajectory and should have good battles for years to come.

