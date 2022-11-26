Shane Beamer: "We're In Our Own CFP"

South Carolina's win over Clemson redefined many things for their program, especially moving forward. The future is bright in Columbia, but it's essential to live in the moment.

Head coach Shane Beamer has had a roller coaster for two weeks. They were written off after falling to 6-4 and getting beat down by Florida in the Swamp.

However, Beamer preached responsibility and confidence in the following weeks. His team never doubted they could compete on a national level, and they did that against Tennessee and Clemson.

Beamer said he feels like "we're in our own College Football Playoff" the past few weeks. He said he listened to a radio show last night that talked about Clemson's playoff implications and that Clemson "needed to worry about winning the football game."

The new era is still dawning on South Carolina football, but it looks very positive. The headman maintains an aura of positivity about where they are headed and believes they can compete with anyone in the country.

They showed up for him the past two weeks and now should be in a premier bowl game. No one expected them to close the season like this, but they are well on their way to a historic finish for their standards.

