Shane Beamer's Teleconference Notes

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer met with the media on Sunday evening and made some interesting notes about his football team.
Head coach Shane Beamer answered tough questions about his football team on Sunday's teleconference. 

South Carolina's lack of offensive identity is not a new issue, and when asked if any "wholesale changes" would be made at this point in the season, Beamer said this:

"After game ten, you can't sit there and say, 'it's just one game.' There's a mix of good things and bad things in every game. We have a good football team, and we have to coach them better, and we have to play better." 

It would be hard to imagine South Carolina making any dramatic scheme or coordinator changes at this point in the season. Beamer also provided an injury update for several Gamecocks.

Running backs Marshawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith will likely suit up against Tennessee, while defensive backs Darius Rush and Devonni Reed will play after getting banged up at Florida. 

Beamer was not exactly pleased when asked about his thoughts on the rushing attack against the Gators.

"We didn't control the line, didn't perimeter block. Not having Lloyd or CBS certainly didn't help. The running game simply has to be better, much better."

He also called tight end Jahiem Bell "a helluva running back," an interesting note for a guy who is one of the best downfield passing targets on the team. Beamer is scheduled to meet with the media again on Tuesday to preview Tennessee.

Shane Beamer's Teleconference Notes

By Tripp Smith
