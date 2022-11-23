Skip to main content

Spencer Rattler Racks Up Awards After Career Night

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler produced multiple career highs against the Tennessee Volunteers, and numerous football-related organizations took note.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When South Carolina announced that quarterback Spencer Rattler was coming to Columbia last December, chaos ensued amongst the fanbase. They and everyone else in college football know that Rattler is a rare talent at the quarterback position. 

He's someone who can throw the football off platform with the best of them, has a quick release that can significantly negate a defense's pass rush, and has a spunk that every team should want in their starting quarterback.

Against the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend, Rattler reminded the football world that he's indeed that guy, setting new career highs with 438 passing yards and six passing touchdowns, all while completing eighty-one percent of his passes. 

In light of this performance, Spencer Rattler has gained regional and national praise, starting on Sunday with Walter Camp's National FBS Offensive Player of the Week award.

Rattler wouldn't have to wait long to attain another honor, being named the SEC's Co-Offensive Player of the Week yesterday afternoon.

To put the cherry on top of a whirlwind of a stretch for Spencer Rattler, he was named the Maxwell Award's player of the week on Tuesday morning.

It was a vintage performance reminiscent of what Spencer Rattler has done for most of his football career. Gamecock fans and the team hope to see another one against their arch-rivals in the Clemson Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19470977
Football

Spencer Rattler Racks Up Awards After Career Night

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19281669
Football

Game Prep: Clemson's Offense Starts With Ground Game

By Andrew Lyon
Jaylen Bell
Recruiting

Jaylen Bell Is An Impact Play Waiting To Happen

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19421456
Football

Dabo Swinney: "They're in our way"

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19482657
Football

Deebo Samuel Dominates In Mexico City

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19370294
Football

Darius Rush Hints Toward NFL Declaration

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_7656227
Football

Lembo Named A Semifinalist For Broyles Award

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19426852
Football

Kai Kroeger Named Semifinalist For Ray Guy Award

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_13731378
Football

South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Lines, Odds

By Evan Crowell