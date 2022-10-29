Terrell Dawkins Ruled Out

Edge rusher Terrell Dawkins is in a unique situation. The South Carolina defender underwent surgery earlier this season after sustaining an injury, yet he is eligible to make a return to the field.

Doctors have cleared his return, meaning the final hurdle he has to clear is head coach Shane Beamer. South Carolina's headman emphasized that they plan to go slow with Dawkins, easing him back into the game plan.

However, he went through pregame warmups against Missouri, intending to make a game-time decision. The word out of warmups is that Dawkins looked good, XXX the Gamecocks will XXXXXX Dawkins.

Their defensive line has undergone some growth this season. Things started rocky, but as of late, the group has come on and made an impressive impact on a team on the rise.

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Missouri

Gameday: Saturday, October 27th, 2022.

Saturday, October 27th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

