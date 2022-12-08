Traevon Kenion Retires From Football

South Carolina has had a rough last week with the tight end position, and things continue to worsen. Tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner entered the transfer portal, with Stogner recently announcing he will head back to Norman.

Tight end Traevon Kenion announced minutes after that he will be retiring from the game of football. Kenion was expected to have a big role in the bowl game, as the two top pass catching tight ends would be headed elsewhere.

However, Kenion and his family decided the best thing would be for him to step away from the game of football. He posted an announcement to his social media feeds, thanking South Carolina for everything they have done for him.

Kenion caught seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns during his career in Columbia. He graduated high school in 2019 and would have competed for snaps next season with recent departures.

The Gamecocks have lost three tight ends in a few days, and tight end Nate Adkins will be out of eligibility after the bowl game. They must quickly find alternative measures to ensure they are competitive at the position next season.

