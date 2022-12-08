Skip to main content

Traevon Kenion Retires From Football

South Carolina tight end Traevon Kenion has announced he will be stepping away from the game of football.

South Carolina has had a rough last week with the tight end position, and things continue to worsen. Tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner entered the transfer portal, with Stogner recently announcing he will head back to Norman.

Tight end Traevon Kenion announced minutes after that he will be retiring from the game of football. Kenion was expected to have a big role in the bowl game, as the two top pass catching tight ends would be headed elsewhere.

However, Kenion and his family decided the best thing would be for him to step away from the game of football. He posted an announcement to his social media feeds, thanking South Carolina for everything they have done for him.

Kenion caught seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns during his career in Columbia. He graduated high school in 2019 and would have competed for snaps next season with recent departures.

The Gamecocks have lost three tight ends in a few days, and tight end Nate Adkins will be out of eligibility after the bowl game. They must quickly find alternative measures to ensure they are competitive at the position next season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_17016768
Football

Traevon Kenion Retires From Football

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17271448
Football

Austin Stogner Returns To Oklahoma

By Evan Crowell
Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 11.41.57 AM
Recruiting

Josiah Thompson Narrows Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
Robert Henry
Football

Robert Henry's Unique Recruiting Development

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19418532
Football

Spencer Rattler & Antwane Wells Developed A Unique Connection

By Christian Dart
USATSI_15114001
Football

Report: South Carolina Narrowing In On New OC Hire

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19254205
Football

Greg Sankey Confirms SEC Done With Short-Term Expansion

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19404379
Football

Michael Mayer Opts Out Of Gator Bowl

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19566681
Football

NFL Week Fourteen: Gamecocks In The League

By Christian Dart