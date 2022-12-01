Skip to main content

Zacch Pickens Accepts Invite to Reese's Senior Bowl

South Carolina standout defensive tackle Zacch Pickens has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is taking place in February of 2023.

South Carolina just capped off a magical end to a season where head coach Shane Beamer and his program once again exceeded the expectations they placed on them leading into the season. 

One of the players who played a significant role in the Gamecocks' performance this season was senior defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, who racked up 42 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and two and a half sacks.

Many in the building consider him a leader on the defensive line, who made it a point to take multiple guys like Alex Huntley, Tonka Hemingway, and Jordan Burch under his wing on and off the field. 

While Pickens had the opportunity to come back using his COVID year, it seems like he's unofficially decided to enter the NFL Draft pool. On Wednesday afternoon Pickens accepted an invitation to attend the Reese's Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl is a golden opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to display their skills to scouts from all 32 NFL teams and, subsequently, a chance to increase their draft stock. Pickens will likely not be the only Gamecock accepting an invite to this prestigious college football all-star game this bowl season.

