Spencer Rattler Sets New Saints Rookie Passing Record
Former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is quickly making his mark in the NFL. In a season where he started just six games for the New Orleans Saints, Rattler broke a significant franchise record, surpassing legendary quarterback Archie Manning. With 1,317 passing yards, Rattler set a new rookie record for the Saints, edging out Manning, who threw for 1,164 yards in 10 starts back in 1971.
Despite the limited starts, Rattler's performance has been nothing short of impressive. In just seven games, he passed for 1,317 yards and four touchdowns, maintaining a stellar 70.4% completion rate. His impressive numbers are a testament to his ability to shine even when faced with challenging circumstances. Early in the season, Rattler's situation was far from ideal, as he was playing without many of his top targets due to injuries. He was forced to rely on receivers that most fans had never heard of, making his accomplishments even more impressive.
Rattler’s path to the NFL began with an outstanding college career, where he accumulated 6,212 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and a 143.2 quarterback rating during his two years at South Carolina. His final college stats are a testament to his talent and consistency: 10,807 passing yards, 77 touchdowns, a 152.2 QB rating, 410 rushing yards, and 16 rushing touchdowns, giving him a total of 93 touchdowns and 11,217 total yards. He currently ranks among the top 250 quarterbacks in NCAA history in both passing yards and touchdowns, surpassing names like Robert Griffin III, Trevor Lawrence, Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson, Eli Manning, and J.T. Barrett.
Over his career, Rattler led the Gamecocks to impressive heights, including a 13-12 record in his two seasons. Though he still had eligibility remaining, Rattler decided to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, confident that South Carolina’s future was in capable hands with quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who spent a year learning under Rattler.
Rattler's list of accolades speaks for itself. A two-time Big 12 Champion, Big 12 Championship MVP, a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, and an All-American, Rattler also helped lead his teams to a Cotton Bowl Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance as a backup. With a career record of 28-13, Rattler's legacy in college football is firmly established.
As Rattler continues to build on his NFL career, his future looks bright, and if he can find the right situation and get the opportunity to play with the starting unit, he could take his game to the next level.
