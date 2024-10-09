Spencer Rattler to Start Sunday vs. Buccaneers
The moment has arrived for former Gamecock star quarterback Spencer Rattler, who will make his highly anticipated NFL debut as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A college standout known for his arm strength and ability to shine in big moments, Rattler left his mark on the college football landscape. He started his career at Oklahoma, where he quickly became one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the nation. After transferring to South Carolina, Rattler continued to shine, becoming an impact player for the Gamecocks and helping elevate the program to new heights.
College Career Stats:
- Passing Yards: 10,807
- Touchdowns: 77
- Rushing Yards: 410
- Rushing Touchdowns: 16
- Total Touchdowns: 93
The Gamecock Legacy:
In just two seasons with South Carolina, Rattler cemented himself as one of the most prolific passers in school history. He wrapped up his time in Columbia as the fifth-highest passer in USC history with 6,212 passing yards, surpassing some of the greatest to ever wear garnet and black, including Connor Shaw and Blake Mitchell. His presence under center was a game-changer, and his ability to lead late-game comebacks earned him a reputation as a clutch performer.
Beyond his statistical achievements, Rattler was a key part of South Carolina’s resurgence, bringing excitement back to the fanbase and showing off his elite talent on the national stage. His dad, Michael Rattler, once said that Spencer was born for moments like these — and his time as a Gamecock proved that statement true.
A College Career to Remember:
- Two-time Big 12 Champion
- Big 12 Championship MVP
- First-Team All-Big 12
- Cotton Bowl Champion
- All-American
- College Football Playoff appearance
- Career record: 28-13 (13 wins as a Gamecock)
As he embarks on his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, Rattler looks to translate his college success to the pros. Known for his poise in the pocket, cannon of an arm, and ability to extend plays with his legs, Rattler’s potential has Saints fans buzzing with excitement. Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers will be the first chance to see if the former Gamecock can take the next step and deliver on the NFL stage.
The Spencer Rattler era has officially begun in New Orleans.
