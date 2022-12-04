Skip to main content

Spencer Rattler Will Play In Bowl Game

After much speculation about his future with the team, quarterback Spencer Rattler announced that he would play in South Carolina's bowl game.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler may be torn between a potential NFL decision, but his heart is set on the bowl game.

Rattler told GamecocksCentral.com that he would be playing in their bowl game. There was some speculation about whether the quarterback would enter the draft and forgo the game, but he says he will lace his cleats at least one more time for South Carolina.

"I'm definitely going to play in the bowl game. You know, finish out strong here with my team."

On Friday evening, corner Cam Smith declared for the NFL Draft, but according to Gamecock Central's Mike Uva, he will not play in the bowl game. Smith is a projected first-round pick, one of the top corners in the country.

Rattler has put together a strong two-game stretch after struggling with inconsistencies for much of the season. He has revived his career in the past few weeks and appears to be a legitimate NFL prospect.

He does stand to gain from returning to school for another season, but that decision has yet to be made. Rattler will now focus on leading his team to a bowl game win.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19468380
Football

Spencer Rattler Will Play In Bowl Game

By Evan Crowell
07C0DF8F-B53D-4455-B30F-045F4B46CBF3
Recruiting

Braylon Burnside Narrows Recruitment

By Andrew Lyon
79C063BB-DDEC-41AA-83BB-FEE911D7CFA7
Basketball

South Carolina Defeats Georgetown In Overtime

By Andrew Lyon
IMG_0098
Recruiting

Detailing South Carolina's Commitment To The DMV Area

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19501454
Basketball

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Georgetown

By SI Staff Report
Trovon Baugh
Recruiting

Trovon Baugh's Interior Dominance Continues Pace Pipeline

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19508655
Football

Georgia Serves As Reminder That Consistency Is Key

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19501593
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Georgetown

By Evan Crowell
Kelvin Hunter
Recruiting

Kelvin Hunter's Dynamic Ability In Space

By Evan Crowell