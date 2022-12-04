Spencer Rattler Will Play In Bowl Game

Quarterback Spencer Rattler may be torn between a potential NFL decision, but his heart is set on the bowl game.

Rattler told GamecocksCentral.com that he would be playing in their bowl game. There was some speculation about whether the quarterback would enter the draft and forgo the game, but he says he will lace his cleats at least one more time for South Carolina.

"I'm definitely going to play in the bowl game. You know, finish out strong here with my team."

On Friday evening, corner Cam Smith declared for the NFL Draft, but according to Gamecock Central's Mike Uva, he will not play in the bowl game. Smith is a projected first-round pick, one of the top corners in the country.

Rattler has put together a strong two-game stretch after struggling with inconsistencies for much of the season. He has revived his career in the past few weeks and appears to be a legitimate NFL prospect.

He does stand to gain from returning to school for another season, but that decision has yet to be made. Rattler will now focus on leading his team to a bowl game win.

