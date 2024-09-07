Stoops' Culture Comments Come Back to Haunt Him: South Carolina Dominates Kentucky for Third Straight Win
The rivalry between South Carolina and Kentucky took on a new life after Mark Stoops made critical comments about the Gamecocks and head coach Shane Beamer at SEC Media Days in 2022. Since then, South Carolina has dominated the Wildcats on the field, with tonight’s 31-6 victory marking their third straight win over Stoops and Kentucky—and their largest road win during Beamer's tenure.
The Comments that Sparked the Rivalry
It all started in 2022 when South Carolina posted a viral video of head coach Shane Beamer dancing to Soulja Boy, hyping up fans and recruits alike. While the video was well-received in Columbia, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops took a jab at the Gamecocks during SEC Media Days.
"It's easy to change a climate. You just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses, and you can change a climate. But to change a culture, it's at the core," Stoops remarked. His words may have seemed harmless at the time, but they’ve come back to haunt him, as the Gamecocks have had Kentucky's number ever since.
2022: The Turning Point
South Carolina entered the 2022 matchup with a chip on their shoulder, facing the No. 13 Wildcats in Lexington. Despite being underdogs, the Gamecocks secured a 24-14 victory, shocking Kentucky on their home turf. After the game, South Carolina's players and staff celebrated in the locker room by dancing to Soulja Boy and wearing Pit Viper sunglasses, a nod to Stoops' comments.
That season, South Carolina continued to rise, earning marquee wins against top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson. By the end of the year, the Gamecocks tied Michigan for the most top-15 wins in the nation.
2023: A Gritty Win in Columbia
The 2023 rematch was set in Columbia, and while both Beamer and Stoops downplayed the "beef," the tension was evident. In a hard-fought contest, South Carolina once again came out on top, securing a 17-14 victory. The win solidified Beamer’s grip on the rivalry, with Stoops yet again unable to back up his 2022 comments.
2024: Largest Road Win Under Beamer
Fast forward to tonight’s game in Lexington, and South Carolina delivered a statement victory, winning 31-6. Not only did this mark the Gamecocks’ third straight win over Kentucky, but it also went down as the largest road win during Beamer's time at South Carolina.
While Stoops flirted with taking the Texas A&M job during the offseason, he ultimately stayed at Kentucky, likely not anticipating another humbling loss to the Gamecocks. With this win, South Carolina extends their dominance in the series, now having won 17 of the last 25 matchups dating back to 2000.
Conclusion:
What began as a war of words has turned into a lopsided rivalry on the field. Shane Beamer's South Carolina squad has proved they’re more than just hype, showing that culture beats climate—and Stoops' Wildcats just can’t keep up.
