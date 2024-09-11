The Battle of the Trenches: South Carolina vs. No. 16 LSU
The South Carolina Gamecocks will host College Gameday this Saturday in what promises to be an epic showdown against No. 16 LSU, a game that I believe should be called The Battle of the Trenches. At the heart of this matchup lies a fierce contest between two of the most talented and powerful line units in college football.
LSU's Offensive Line:
LSU boasts one of the best offensive lines in the country, anchored by All-America left tackle Will Campbell and All-America right tackle Emery Jones Jr. Campbell, in particular, has been a wall on the Tigers’ offensive front, allowing just three sacks in over 1,700 career snaps, two of those to elite defenders like Will Anderson and Jared Verse. But the real challenge for LSU will be facing what many consider the best defensive line unit in the country.
South Carolina’s Defensive Front:
Leading the charge for the Gamecocks' defensive line is none other than preseason freshman All-America EDGE Dylan Stewart, who turns 19 on game day. Stewart has been nothing short of unstoppable, consistently beating triple teams and earning the highest PFF rating for an EDGE rusher since 2020 after a historic performance in Week 2. Opposite Stewart is Georgia Tech transfer Kyle Kennard, who currently ranks 4th in sacks nationally, providing the Gamecocks with a dynamic one-two punch on the edge.
But South Carolina’s defensive line depth doesn’t end there. All-SEC standouts like DTs Tonka Hemingway, T.J. Sanders, and Alex Huntley add further firepower, alongside valuable role players like four-star transfer DeAndre Jules and Alabama transfer Monkell Goodwine. This deep and NFL-caliber defensive front will be looking to prove itself against LSU’s talented offensive line in what promises to be a brutal trench war.
The Other Side of the Battle:
On the flip side, South Carolina’s offensive line, full of young stars, will be tested by an LSU defense looking to reassert itself. Led by preseason freshman All-America and former five-star OT Josiah Thompson, the Gamecocks’ O-line will face off against a defense headlined by star LB Harold Perkins Jr., who is looking to bounce back after a down year. Though unproven, LSU's defense is motivated and eager to silence the doubters, despite being hit with key injuries, including DT Jacobian Guillory.
While the Gamecocks’ defensive front is their strength, their offense will need to hold up against LSU’s defense, which, despite some struggles, still has enough talent to cause problems. Injuries on both sides will make this a physical and punishing game—one that will be won or lost in the trenches.
Conclusion:
This game is a true battle of wills, where the matchups on both lines will dictate the outcome. With two of the best trench units in the country squaring off, expect an intense, hard-hitting contest that will showcase the grit, strength, and resilience of both teams. The Battle of the Trenches will be the key storyline in this Saturday showdown, and the victor will be the one who dominates in the trenches.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!