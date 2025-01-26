The Good From the 2024 Season for the South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks overperformed national expectations in 2024. Here's the Good from a season that has optimism looming entering 2025.
The South Carolina Gamecocks enterred the 2024 season projected to finish 13th by the media selected to vote during the SEC Media days. They finished 8th, with losses to Ole Miss and Alabama, as well as a questionable hard-fought loss to LSU at home.
The Good
Sellers Confirmed:
Coming in as a redshirt freshman, there weren’t many expectations for LaNorris Sellers. Coming off a 5-7 season in 2023, the Gamecocks needed a spark. The Florence, SC native turned out to be that spark. With a combination of a stout 6’ 3, 242-pound frame, a rocket arm, and electrifying athleticism, it seemed as if he could break any game open with just one play. Whether it was the 75-yard touchdown run vs. LSU or the two 30+ yard touchdown passes against Alabama, Sellers proved to be a mismatch on the field that will give defensive coordinators many fits for years to come. Sellers' breakout year was rewarded as he was selected a member of the 2024 SEC All-Freshman team. As a 2025 preseason Heisman hopeful, the Gamecocks are confident Sellers can lead them to a playoff run.
Dylan Stewart A Star:
True freshman Dylan Stewart proved in 2024 that he will be a part of the storied South Carolina defensive line lineage. His dynamite quickness off the ball and jarring physicality made him a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. The former five-star pounced on the scene and tallied up 6.5 sacks for the year, and was also a member of the SEC All-Freshman team. Accompanied by EDGE Kyle Kennard and defensive tackle TJ Sanders, the Gamecock defensive front caused havoc like no other, and was considered to be the best college football had to offer. Their contributions led the Gamecocks to be ranked 13th nationally in sack total. Despite losing Kennard and Sanders to the draft, South Carolina fans can be confident in their defensive front as Stewart continues to develop and dominate.
Beamer Earned Extension:
Head Coach Shane Beamer has captivated the college football world with his memorable postgame moments and fiery passion for the game. Entering 2024 in his fourth season as head coach, Beamer had intentions of turning around the fortunes of the program, coming off a disappointing 5-7 season in 2023. Despite the poor record, South Carolina was a scrappy team that put some of the best programs in the country on upset alert. They just could not convert the hard-fought effort into wins. After starting off the season 4-3, it seemed like South Carolina was following the same blueprint from the prior season. However, Beamer rallied his team to a five game win-streak to close out the season, finishing the regular season at 9-3. This turnaround rewarded him with a monumental extension that will keep him on the sidelines at Williams-Brice stadium until 2030. With Coach Beamer at the helm, the Gamecocks have no plans of slowing down the progression anytime soon.
