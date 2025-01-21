Three more Gamecocks Named to College Football Network’s True Freshman Top 100
The South Carolina Gamecocks continue to showcase their strong 2024 recruiting class, with three standout players earning spots in the College Football Network’s True Freshman Top 100 rankings. Offensive tackle Josiah Thompson, wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr., and tight end Michael Smith all made the list, cementing their roles as key contributors in their first seasons in Columbia.
Former five-star Josiah Thompson, ranked No. 42, lived up to the hype during his freshman campaign. The Freshman All-American anchored the Gamecocks' offensive line, providing steady protection and helping to spark the team’s ground game. His performance has already drawn praise as he looks to build on an impressive debut.
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett Jr. claimed the No. 65 spot after delivering a solid freshman season. The former four-star recruit caught 30 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns, using his quickness and playmaking ability to emerge as a reliable target in the passing game. His potential to take on an even larger role next season is promising for South Carolina’s offense.
Tight end Michael Smith rounded out the trio at No. 100. Smith, a four-star recruit, contributed 106 receiving yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions. His flashes of potential this season demonstrate why he was so highly sought after during recruitment, and his future as a playmaker for the Gamecocks is bright.
EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart, the No. 2 overall player and top defensive true freshman, was also recognized in a separate article. Stewart's dominant debut season, which earned him Freshman All-American honors, continues to garner significant attention.
With four players featured in the Top 100 rankings, South Carolina’s 2024 class is proving to be one of the most impactful in the nation. The foundation set by Thompson, Bennett, and Smith gives Gamecock fans plenty of reasons to be excited for the future.
