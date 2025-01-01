Gamecock Digest

TJ Sanders Officially Declares for NFL Draft as Projected First-Round Pick

TJ Sanders
South Carolina defensive tackle TJ Sanders has officially announced he will enter the 2025 NFL Draft following the Gamecocks' season-ending loss. Known for his on-field dominance, Sanders left reporters stunned with a memorable way of declaring his decision, simply saying, “I’m gone,” when asked about his future plans.

The junior defensive standout has been projected as a first-round pick for months, with several mock drafts listing him as the No. 32 overall selection. His decision to go pro marks the end of a remarkable career in Columbia, where he became a cornerstone of the Gamecocks’ defensive line.

In 2024, Sanders posted 48 total tackles, including 29 solo stops, 7 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 1 pass deflection. Over his three-year career, he accumulated an impressive stat line of 107 total tackles (63 solo, 44 assisted), 18 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks across 38 games.

With Sanders moving on to the next level, the Gamecocks will look for Monkell Goodwine (Alabama) and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (Texas A&M) to fill the void and anchor the defensive line heading into the 2025 season.

As Sanders prepares for the NFL Draft, South Carolina fans will remember his contributions as one of the most impactful defensive linemen in recent program history.

