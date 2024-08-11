Two Gamecocks highlighted in 2024 “Freaks List”
Bruce Feldman of the Athletic recently unveiled his 2024 “Freaks list” profiling the 101 most athletically gifted players in college football, and two of the players were South Carolina’s Nyck Harbor and Nick Emmanwori.
Emmanwori was ranked at number 11 on the list. The junior defensive back comes in at 6’3 227 pounds and has impressive athletic ability at that size, broad jumping 11-4, having a vertical jump of 42 inches and being clocked running up to 23 mph. On top of his explosive ability Emmanwori is among the strongest defensive backs in college squatting 565 pounds and doing 24 reps of 225 pounds.
Harbor came in at number one on the list, becoming the first player to ever be named number one in consecutive years since the list’s inception in 2005. The second year receiver has all the traits that have made Gamecock fans excited since he arrived on campus. At 6’5 242 pounds, Harbor was named a second team All-American in track and field as a sprinter, running a 10.11 100m dash and 20.20 200m dash during his freshman outdoor season.
While it doesn’t necessarily equal success on the field, both Emmanwori and Harbor’s inclusion on the list should give Gamecock’s fans some excitement for the season.
You Might Also Like:
- 2026 LB Keenan Britt Commits to South Carolina, Bolstering Gamecocks' Defensive Future
- Mohamed Kaba Looks to Get Back on the Field
- South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Details What Fall Camp is Like so Far
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!