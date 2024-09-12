Updated Weather Report for South Carolina vs. LSU Game
As College GameDay returns to Columbia, fans can expect a partly cloudy day with fluctuating weather conditions.
Morning Forecast:
8 AM: Temperatures will start at 70°F under cloudy skies.
9 AM: Expect a slight warm-up to 72°F with partly cloudy conditions.
10 AM: The temperature will rise to 74°F, with a 10% chance of rain.
11 AM: By late morning, it will be 76°F with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of rain.
Game Time Forecast (12 PM):
The temperature will be around 77°F with partly cloudy skies. However, there is a 40% chance of rain showers and possible storms. Winds will be coming from the northeast at 5-10 mph.
While the chance of rain has increased, the weather outlook has improved slightly. Fans should prepare for possible rain but remain hopeful for dry conditions. Keep an eye on the forecast and be ready for any changes. Enjoy the game!
