SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

South Carolina Athletics Issues Statement On Status Of Players Following Vandy Game

University of South Carolina Athletics

Following the SEC's announcement that the Vanderbilt at Missouri football game of October 17 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program, South Carolina Athletics has issued the following statement:

"Our athletics training staff has been notified by Vanderbilt, per SEC protocols, that no players on the Gamecock football team were identified as being a close contact that would result in quarantine. A close contact is identified as someone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes. We will continue to test our players as normal SEC protocols - three times each week."

The Gamecocks defeated Vanderbilt, 41-7, in Nashville on Saturday.

Monday the SEC announced Vanderbilt's game at Missouri would be postponed due to positive tests. 

The Gamecocks (1-2) are scheduled to host No. 14/14 Auburn (2-1) in a noon ET kick on Saturday, Oct. 17. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Time For Carolina Vs. LSU Set

The Oct. 24 game from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La., will be televised by SEC Network.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Hutcherson Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Sadarius Hutcherson has been named the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the Gamecocks' 41-7 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Lakers Capture 17th Title In Franchise History

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1315475566146072576?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Atlanta Falcons HC and GM Fired

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1315470580200755200?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Dak Prescott's Ankle Injury And More In The Sunday FreakOut

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1315449620881969152?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Mikayla Robinson Named to Preseason All-SEC Team

Senior Mikayla Robinson is one of nine women to make the All-SEC list heading into the abbreviated fall schedule.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Why The NFL Is Upset With The Titans

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1315110001363628032?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Kiffin Almost Upsets Saban

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1315137455486459904?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Kevin Harris On His Big Day Against Vandy

Harris, who finished the day with 171 rushing yards and two touchdowns, said he owes his offensive linemen dinner.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Take Down Mercer On The Road

Gamecocks defeated Mercer 1-0 Friday night. With the win, head coach Mark Berson is now tied for the third-most all-time wins in NCAA men's soccer history.

University of South Carolina Athletics