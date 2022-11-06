AJ Swann Enters Medical Tent

Vanderbilt suffered a tough break on Saturday evening. Quarterback AJ Swann got rolled up on after attempting a two-minute drill and was immediately escorted to the blue medical tent.

Swann dealt with an injury against Missouri and appeared to have reaggravated it. Backup quarterback Mike Wright entered in his place, a more than capable secondary option.

Wright has gotten significant snaps this season and is a team captain. The situation appears fluid, and Swann will continue to undergo evaluation as we progress toward the second half.

Pregame Story Lines

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will miss the rest of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB (Quad) OUT - Lloyd was questionable coming into play but did not travel with the Gamecocks.

Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is trending in the right direction but will not play.

David Spaulding, CB (Unknown) OUT - Beamer did not list Spaulding on the injury report, but he was not on the dress list and will be out.

How to watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.

Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

