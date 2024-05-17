WATCH: EA Sports Releases Trailer For EA Sports College Football 25
Sports gaming fans and college football fans, in general, have waited *checks notes* quite literally over a decade for this moment to arrive. College Football is set to have a new video game back on the shelves in mid-July this Summer. Certain checkpoints along the way have served as reminders of how much closer we all are to the release date, and we reached another one on Friday morning as EA Sports released their official trailer for College Football 25.
The South Carolina Gamecocks were included in the trailer at the 1:20 mark, but I'll let you watch that at your own discretion because, admittedly, it doesn't paint the Garnet and Black in the greatest light. Game modes such as Dynasty and Road To Glory, which were fixtures in the game years ago, will return, along with some new additions like College Football Ultimate Team and Road To The College Football Playoff as well. The aforementioned information is from EA themselves, and you can find more information here.
