WATCH: Shane Beamer Addresses Media After Mizzou Loss

Head coach Shane Beamer met with the media after a tough loss to Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

South Carolina's momentum came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon. They lost to Missouri, ending a month-long winning streak and creating questions for the program.

Head coach Shane Beamer met with the media after the game to discuss how things went. He reiterated that he remains proud of this team but that everyone can do better moving forward.

The Gamecocks fall to 5-3 on the year, with a 2-3 SEC record. Their goals still lie in front of them, but they must correct things quickly if they hope to finish the year strong. 

They have Vanderbilt next weekend, followed by Florida. Things get much more challenging from there as they face Tennessee and Clemson, two top-5 schools with playoff aspirations on their minds. These next few weeks will determine their season outlook, which is why they must find themselves during the upcoming week of practice.

Beamer emphasized that they can rebound from this and use it as a learning experience moving forward. They are a resilient group that has risen to every challenge this season, and there is no reason to expect things to change moving forward.

