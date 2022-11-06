WATCH: Shane Beamer Evaluates Vanderbilt Win

The Gamecocks got a much needed win against Vanderbilt on Saturday evening. South Carolina dealt with some criticism during the week, but came through when it was time to put pads on.

Head coach Shane Beamer was excited about the win. He made sure to note that he understood that the Missouri performance was ugly, but knows the SEC is a competitive league.

Things change weekly, so you can only control what lies in front of you. South Carolina rebounded and will march forward towards a brutal three-game stretch that features multiple top-10 opponents.

They found some footing offensively, a sentence many didn't think was possible two weeks ago. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield answered many questions, as did the playmakers.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler had his best performance as a member of the team, throwing for three touchdowns and zero turnovers. Rattler was poised and efficient all night, exactly the leader they envisioned when the coaching staff dipped into the transfer portal.

Adding running back MarShawn Lloyd will be a bonus. He is their best offensive playmaker, meaning they can add that much more once he can return to action at some point.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.