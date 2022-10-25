WATCH: Shane Beamer Previews Missouri

Head coach Shane Beamer is having a lot of fun right now; he's the hottest name in college football, and everyone wants access. However, he knows they must weather the storm and get back to work.

Missouri (3-4) hasn't played inspired football this season, but they can make things interesting. The Tigers took Georgia down to the wire, beat Vanderbilt, and were a few plays away from taking out Florida in The Swamp.

Beamer acknowledged they must control their emotions and prepare for another critical game. The Gamecocks are 0-2 against Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, meaning they have another opportunity to break a streak.

South Carolina currently sits as the No. 25 team in college football. They have consecutive games against Missouri and Vanderbilt before a difficult three-game stretch to close the year.

If the Gamecocks play their cards right, they could be in for a program-altering season. Currently, it's essential to go one day at a time, stacking together good practices to ensure they are ready for the Tigers.

Recruiting has been going well for South Carolina, but it goes to another level if they continue to win. The Gamecocks become bowl eligible if they can work their way to victory on Saturday, a big milestone for the program.

