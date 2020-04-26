GamecockDigest
How D.J. Wonnum Fits In With the Minnesota Vikings

Chaunte'l Powell

The Minnesota Vikings had a slew of picks during the third and final day of the NFL draft and used one of their 11 on former South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum.

Wonnum was selected in the fourth round at 117.

The 6-5, 258 pound draftee showed promise during his sophomore year when he posted a career-high six sacks, but saw his numbers dwindle a bit when his seasons were cut short due to injuries. This past season Wonnum had 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in 11 games. He finished career at South Carolina with 14 sacks and 29.5 tackles for a loss.

Wonnum had an impressive showing at the combine and helped his draft stock. He ran a 4.73 40 at the combine with solid broad and vertical jump numbers to match. His physical attributes is what excites Minnesota’s front office.

Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Vikings discussed how Wonnum could be used this upcoming season.

Ragatz said Wonnum should be the replacement for Stephen Weatherly and “could play some outside linebacker if the Vikings use any 3-4 fronts with Dom Capers on the staff.”

Ragatz analyzed how Minnesota did over all with all of this draft picks. 

