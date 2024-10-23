Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecock LB Ernest Jones IV Is Traded to the Seattle Seahawks

The fourth year pro has been traded to the Seahawks less than two months after arriving in Tennessee.

Alex Joyce

Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones, IV (53) and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (56) against the New York Jets during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In a somewhat surprisng move, the Tennessee Titans are trading LB Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks for LB Jerome Baker and a fourth round pick.

After contract negotations stalled in Los Angeles, The Titans acquired Jones IV from the Rams back in August in hopes to improve their linebacking core. In six games for the Titans, he ammassed 44 total tackles with three tackles for loss.

Now heading back to the NFC West, Jones IV is expected to man one of the inside linebacker roles for the Seahawks. The promising young linebacker is still in search of a new contract and may have found his permanent home in Seattle.

Ernest Jones IV, a standout for the South Carolina Gamecocks, made a notable impact during his college career. Over 26 games and 21 starts, he recorded 199 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks. Additionally, Jones was credited with two interceptions, five pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. His performance earned him an invitation to the NFL Combine.

