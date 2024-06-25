Former Gamecock Quincy Hall is Headed to the Olympics
Former South Carolina track and field star, Quincy Hall, is heading to Paris as a part of the US Olympics 400m team.
In Olympic trials tonight, the 25 year old ran his best time ever (44.17) at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. In what was a hotly contested race, Hall caught 2022 world champion Michael Norman in the final 100m. This is a huge win as it is Hall's first time making the Olympic team.
Hall is joined by Norman and fellow Olympic newcomer Chris Bailey. Gamecock fans will remember Hall's stellar performances out on the track as he took home high accolades. Hall was a five time All-American and a national champion in the 400m Hurdles.
The track and field games will be held in Paris beginning on August 1st. Hall and his team will enter round one of the 400m on Sunday, August 4th. Fans will be able to tune into all the summer Olympic action in Paris on NBC or streaming live on Peacock.
You Might Also Like:
- 2025 DT Prospect Eric Thomas Narrows Choices to Syracuse and South Carolina Football
- South Carolina Lands Top QB Prospect Cutter Woods
- South Carolina Incoming Freshman Leads U.S. to Americup Gold
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb