Former South Carolina Gamecock Writes Her Name in the WNBA History Books
Former South Carolina star and current Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson needed just 12-points to set the WNBA's all-time single season scoring record. And with just 26.1 seconds left in the first half, Wilson stands alone in the history books.
With just five games left on the year, the Aces traveled to Indiana to take on a hot Fever team before the playoffs ramp up. Wilson, in search of her third MVP award, may have just secured on a big time stage.
Fans of Wilson's game know this isn't a surprisng feat from one of the game's very best. Phoenix's Diana Taurasi set the record with 860 points back in 2006 before the record was bested by Wilson (912), New York's Breanna Stewart (919), and Seattle's Jewel Lloyd (939) in 2023. Now Wilson, breaking the record again surpassing Lloyd's 939 points, stands alone.
After tonight's game against Indiana, Las Vegas has four games left on the year which would allow Wilson to further separate herself from the pack. In pursuit of a third straight championship, Wilson is now the "heavy favorite" to pick up her third league MVP award.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina vs LSU Ticket Prices and Availability
- LSU vs South Carolina Betting Line Released - Tigers a Favorite vs Gamecocks
- South Carolina vs LSU Potentially Impacted by Incoming Weather
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!