Former South Carolina Infielder Henry Kaczmar Announces Commitment to Familiar Home
Former South Carolina infielder Henry Kaczmar has made his transfer decision. The fourth-year shortstop is returning to his home state of Ohio to play with the Buckeyes.
Kaczmar began his collegiate career with Ohio State in 2023. He spent two seasons in Columbus before transferring to South Carolina following the 2024 season.
His best season to do date came in 2023 with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He finished that season with seven home runs, 36 RBI and a .320 batting average. He also racked up 10 doubles that year.
He finished this past season with .315 batting average, 28 RBI and six home runs. He also finished with an OPS of .880 for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina has already been busy in the portal since the window opened on June 2. The Gamecocks continue to revamp a roster that left a lot to be desired in 2025.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: