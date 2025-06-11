Gamecock Digest

Former South Carolina Infielder Henry Kaczmar Announces Commitment to Familiar Home

After spending one season with the Gamecocks, Henry Kaczmar returns to Columbus, Ohio, to play with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State's Henry Kaczmar follows one of his three hits at Kent State on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Osu Kaczmar 3 / Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former South Carolina infielder Henry Kaczmar has made his transfer decision. The fourth-year shortstop is returning to his home state of Ohio to play with the Buckeyes.

Kaczmar began his collegiate career with Ohio State in 2023. He spent two seasons in Columbus before transferring to South Carolina following the 2024 season.

His best season to do date came in 2023 with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He finished that season with seven home runs, 36 RBI and a .320 batting average. He also racked up 10 doubles that year.

He finished this past season with .315 batting average, 28 RBI and six home runs. He also finished with an OPS of .880 for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina has already been busy in the portal since the window opened on June 2. The Gamecocks continue to revamp a roster that left a lot to be desired in 2025.

