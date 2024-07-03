Gamecocks Baseball Adds Commitment from In-State Rival
The Gamecocks add a second transfer from in-state rival Clemson. This is the fifth transfer commitment for South Carolina since introducing new head coach, Paul Mainieri.
Tigers infielder, Nolan Nawrocki, entered the transfer portal and committed to the Gamecocks one day after the portal window closes.
As a redshirt freshman, Nawrocki appeared in 36 games hitting .264/.352/.400 with four home runs and 24 RBIs, adding 11 bases stolen.
Currently the talented infielder is playing for the Cotuit Kettlers in the Cape Cod Baseball League. There he is hitting .268/.318/.415 with two home runs and five RBIs, adding one stolen base.
Nawrocki is the second transfer commitment from in-state rival Clemson. Outfielder Nathan Hall committed to the Gamecocks back on June 24. These moves should add an extra spark to what already is a hotly contested rivalry.
You Might Also Like:
- Clemson Refused Request to Move South Carolina Game to Friday
- Lamont Paris Speaks on Point Guard Position Battle
- Major South Carolina Target Sets Commitment Date
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb