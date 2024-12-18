Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Land Kentucky Transfer TE Jordan Dingle

Alex Joyce

Aug 31, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Jordan Dingle (85) celebrates a touchdown against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images / Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images

The good news keeps rolling for South Carolina as the Gamecocks land Kentucky transfer TE Jordan Dingle, per On3's Pete Nakos.

After expecting to land former Texas A&M five-star DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, the Gamecocks got more transfer portal with Dingle's addition to the tight end room.

The 6-foot-4 and 235 pounder out of Bowling Green, Kentucky was a three-star in the 2021 class. Dingle appeared in 39 games in his four seasons with the Wildcats compiling 43 catches for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Dingle will join a Gamecocks tight end room that lost Connor Cox, Reid Mikeska, and Nick Elksnis to the transfer portal along with star tight end Joshua Simon to the NFL.

