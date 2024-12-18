Gamecocks Land Kentucky Transfer TE Jordan Dingle
The good news keeps rolling for South Carolina as the Gamecocks land Kentucky transfer TE Jordan Dingle, per On3's Pete Nakos.
After expecting to land former Texas A&M five-star DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, the Gamecocks got more transfer portal with Dingle's addition to the tight end room.
The 6-foot-4 and 235 pounder out of Bowling Green, Kentucky was a three-star in the 2021 class. Dingle appeared in 39 games in his four seasons with the Wildcats compiling 43 catches for 615 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Dingle will join a Gamecocks tight end room that lost Connor Cox, Reid Mikeska, and Nick Elksnis to the transfer portal along with star tight end Joshua Simon to the NFL.
