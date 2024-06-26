Gamecocks Lose Top 10 Dual Threat QB for 2026
Top 10 Dual Threat QB in the 2026 class, Landon Duckworth, has decommitted from South Carolina. On3's Hayes Fawcett broke the news Tuesday evening. The 6-3 QB out of Jackson, Alabama had been commited to the Gamecocks since August.
Duckworth holds offers from several SEC schools as well as many schools around the country. He is a great athlete for the position excelling on and off the field for Jackson High. In 2023, Duckworth completed 60.2% of his passes for 1,971 yards with 27 TDs and 4 INTs. He added 371 yards on the ground and another 5 TDs, leading the Aggies to the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Before Duckworth's decommitment, South Carolina held a top five class for 2026. Currently that class sits at 13th with just two commitments. Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are focusing on wrapping up the 2025 class, but Duckworth will still be a priority for the staff going forward.
