ICYMI: Gamecocks Move Into Top 15 In Latest D1Baseball Poll
Having remained just inside the top 25 for D1Baseball.com over the past several weeks, Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks found themselves making a massive leap in the new rankings released on Monday morning, going from No. 24 to No. 15 in the country after winning two out of three against the then-No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats this past weekend. It's the team's highest ranking to this point in the season. Although Carolina currently sits at 11-10 in SEC play, that record is a touch misleading regarding how strong the team has been in certain stretches, as the Gamecocks have faced seven teams currently ranked inside D1Baseball.com's Top 25 poll, with six of those matchups being three-game series. South Carolina still has two Top 25 opponents remaining on their schedule, as they'll face the No. 19 Georgia Bulldogs two weekends from now in their final home series of the regular season and will play their regular season series finale at No. 3 Tennessee.
