Gamecocks Pick Up Commitment From ULM Transfer Pitcher
The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up a commitment on Memorial Day from University of Louisiana Monroe right handed pitcher (RHP) Josh Gregoire.
Gregoire spent last season with the ULM Warhawks and had an impressive year. He appeared in 23 games out of the bullpen and finished with a 2.38 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 18 walks, holding opponents to a .19 batting average, in 34 innings of work. Gregoire's 2.38 ERA would have led the Gamecocks in 2025. Parker Marlatt ended the season with the best ERA on the team (4.18).
The 6-foot-2 and 190 pound right hander joins a Gamecocks' pitching staff in desperate need of help. 2025 was not kind in the pitching department for South Carolina. The Gamecocks ranked second to last in the conference (15th) in ERA (6.41), 28 wins (T-14th in the SEC), 11 saves (10th in the SEC), 505 strikeouts (13th in the SEC), and .268 opposing team batting average (15th in the SEC).
Whether in a starting role, or coming out of the pen in 2026, Gregoire's presence on that team should help those stats improve next season. Revamping the roster as a whole has to be a priority for the coaching staff this offseason.
