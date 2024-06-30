Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Softball Lands Commitment from Top In-State Prospect

Audrey Wilson is the latest commit for Gamecocks Softball and new head coach, Ashley Chastain.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after the game at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson Wednesday, March 20, 2024. USC won 6-4 in 12 innings.
South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after the game at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson Wednesday, March 20, 2024. USC won 6-4 in 12 innings. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on a roll recently on the recruiting trail across various sports. Gamecocks softball is no exception as they land another priority target.

Catawba Ridge infielder, Audrey Wilson, from Fort Mill, South Carolina, is one of the state's best prospects. As a senior in 2024, Wilson posted a .506 batting average, seven home runs, and 42 RBIs.

In Catawba's state title defense, Wilson went 4-7 at the plate with 4 RBIs. Helping her cOPPERHEADS sweep West Florence in route to back to back championships.

Wilson was once committed to new Gamecocks head coach, Ashley Chastain, while she was at UNC Charlotte. But like landing a trio of stars from Charlotte in the transfer portal, Chastain was able to flip Wilson to South Carolina.

With the influx of talent coming to Columbia, the Gamecocks are ready to compete right away next season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Published
Alex Joyce

ALEX JOYCE