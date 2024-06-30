Gamecocks Softball Lands Commitment from Top In-State Prospect
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on a roll recently on the recruiting trail across various sports. Gamecocks softball is no exception as they land another priority target.
Catawba Ridge infielder, Audrey Wilson, from Fort Mill, South Carolina, is one of the state's best prospects. As a senior in 2024, Wilson posted a .506 batting average, seven home runs, and 42 RBIs.
In Catawba's state title defense, Wilson went 4-7 at the plate with 4 RBIs. Helping her cOPPERHEADS sweep West Florence in route to back to back championships.
Wilson was once committed to new Gamecocks head coach, Ashley Chastain, while she was at UNC Charlotte. But like landing a trio of stars from Charlotte in the transfer portal, Chastain was able to flip Wilson to South Carolina.
With the influx of talent coming to Columbia, the Gamecocks are ready to compete right away next season.
