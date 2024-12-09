Pair of Gamecock Tight Ends Latest to Enter Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open and the Gamecocks are set to take a hit to their tight end room as redshirt junior Nick Elksnis and sophomore Connor Cox announced their intentions of hitting the portal.
Elksnis joined South Carolina after spending his first two years with the Florida Gators. Only appearing in 2023, Elksnis didn't record a stat during his time in Columbia. He is the third tight end to enter the portal following Reid Mikeska and Connor Cox.
The 6-foot-6 and 250 pounder from Episcopal, Florida will look for his third school in his college career. Here is what the redshirt junior posted on his X account:
"After much prayer and conversation I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I want to thank Coach Beamer, Coach Elliott, and the entire staff at South Carolina for challenging me and helping me develop. I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad student with a year of eligibility left."
Connor Cox joined the Gamecocks as a part of their 2023 class. The lone catch of his career came against Akron this season for 9 yards. The 6-foot-5 and 225 pounder will be searching for a new home this offseason.
You can view all the Gamecocks entering the transfer portal here.
