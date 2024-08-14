"I was really impressed" - South Carolina RT Cason Henry Talks the Gamecocks Offensive Line
It's no secret that South Carolina had a disappointing season in 2023 despite the talent on the team. While there are likely many contributing factors, possibly the biggest issue was injuries up front.
Gamecocks right tackle Cason Henry was one of a few players on the offensive line to go down to injury last season. But now fully healthy and back on the field, Henry talks about what he's seen from the offensive line room so far.
"I thought we came out and we looked very comfortable on the field," Henry said. "I thought it was good that we meshed together very well. I thought the run game was very explosive. I was really impressed by how we did overall."
Last week, Jakai Moore met with the media and discussed the extra training the offensive line room went through this offseason. Specifically Moore mentioned the month of May as an example to their hard work. Henry talks about the purpose of those workouts and how they've helped this year in ways it didn't coming into 2023.
"The point of it was, which I thought was really cool, was they looked at all the plays from last year that people got hurt on or people could've gotten hurt on and they what can we do in the weight room to prevent this. We worked on balance, foot and ankle stuff, knee stuff during that entire month. So we helped mitigate injuries. I think the strength staff really hit the nail on the head with that one," Henry told reporters on Tuesday.
When asked how this offense will look in 2024, Henry says they're all about physicality.
"We're going to be a ground and pound run the ball team," Henry said. "That's why we brought in a lot of really good transfers like Torricelli and Kamaar, guys like that. We're going to be a physical offensive line. That's going to help with the pass game as well. If we can get defenses on their toes with the run game, pass game's that much easier."
Finally, Henry was asked about talented freshman tackle Josiah Thompson. Henry talks about Thompson's maturity and eagerness since joining the program.
"Josiah plays really, really hard. I'm impressed with him as a young guy. His conditioning is really good. His willingness to learn and listen to the old guys has really impressed me as well. I think he's fit really well into our ofeesnive line room," Henry said.
The Gamecocks are getting ready for scrimmage number two of fall camp on August 17. Stay with us as we give you key updates on the scrimmage and more going forward.
