Jaquel Holman Commits to the Gamecocks
2025 three star athlete, Jaquel Holman, commits to South Carolina.
The 6-1 195 pound speedy back out of Blacksville-Hilda High School impressed coaches at the Carolina Coaches Combine this past March. At the combine, Holman clocked a 4.45 in the forty and a 4.22 in the short shuttle. He also showed off his athleticism by having a 27 in vertical jump and a 8-7 broad jump.
Holman will have the opportunity to come in and compete for playing time right away. Leading South Carolina backs, Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and Oscar Adaway III, are both transfers in their last year of eligibility.
Holman is a champion in both the 100-meter and 200-meter in track and field as a Junior. He owns times of 10.82 in the 100 and 21.98 in the 200. Colleges have started calculating speed with GPS numbers in more recent years. Holman clocked a top speed of 22.62 MPH on the Catapult GPS System.
Holman is the seventh commit for the Gamecock's class of 2025. South Carolina is looking to build on it's top 25 class from 2024. Holman will help build that class.
