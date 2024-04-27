BREAKING: Marcellas Dial Hears His Name Called In The NFL Draft!
Things are beginning to heat up on day three of the NFL Draft for some former South Carolina Gamecock gridiron stars. After Spencer Rattler came off the board in the 5th round to the New Orleans Saints, senior cornerback Marcellas Dial was selected by the New England Patriots with the 180th overall pick in the 6th round. Dial becomes the third Gamecock overall to have been drafted to this point, and the third South Carolina cornerback to have been drafted in the past two cycle.
Dial came to Columbia as a part of Shane Beamer's inaugural recruiting class via Georgia Military Colege from the junior college ranks and wound up having a productive career, starting in 29 career games for the Gamecocks, racking up 114 total tackles, 31 pass deflections, and intercepting three passes, including one that helped Carolina defeat their archrivals, the Clemson Tigers, back in the 2022 season.
