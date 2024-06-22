Meet Jaquavious Dodd: South Carolina Gamecocks’ Latest Commitment
Shane Beamer’s South Carolina Gamecocks secured a significant addition to their defensive lineup through a commitment by Jaquavious Dodd on June 20, 2024. Hailing from Eastside High School in Taylors, South Carolina, Dodd chose the Gamecocks over offers from programs like Miami, Ole Miss, and North Carolina.
At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Dodd is known for his explosiveness and relentless energy on the field. In the 2023 season, he recorded 53 tackles and 13 sacks, showcasing his ability to dominate at the defensive end position. If he grows into his impressive frame, he could be a matchup nightmare on the edges. First recruited as a tight end, Dodd transitioned to defensive end where he excelled and caught the attention of South Carolina’s coaching staff.
He is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and a three-star according to the 247Sports Composite. Dodd is ranked as the 6th best recruit in South Carolina for the Class of 2025 and the No. 22 EDGE player in the country. His commitment came after a visit to South Carolina, where he felt a strong connection with the program and its dynamic atmosphere.
Dodd’s addition should improve depth within the Gamecocks’ defensive unit. Fans and coaches expect the impact of Dodd on the team. Fans should expect his presence to contribute to South Carolina’s competitiveness in the SEC.
