Cam Newton Has Been B2A Playing With The Gamecocks On NCAA 25
If you've been watching former Hiseman trophy winner Cam Newton's live streams as of late, theres two things that you know by now for sure. Number one, Cam most prevalent catch phrase grouping the online community, "Mafia" ,and number two the 11 year NFL veteran doesnt like playing with teams wiht ratings higher than a 85 overall. Therefore Newton has made his go to team the South Carolina Gamecocks, rated currently on 94 overall team.
Things have benn trending in the recent directiion since the Atlanta natvie picked the Gamecocks, titleing on of his videoes, "Cam Newton's news main team is a cheat code". Aside from defeating online opponents, Newton's most notable win came from his 42-20 win over Colorado's Hiseman candidate defensive back/wide receiver, Travis Hunter. If you've know Cam since his college days or his pro days at Carolina you know he's a ver outspoken individual. Combing that with competitive fire from a fellow gamer on the hottest game out right, its must see You Tube if you ask me.
Raheim Sanders, a 89 overall rated running back has been heavily utilized in Cam's offense. Being from an era in football where he saw the running back position tote the rock 25 to 30 times a game, have some run defense ready if here the former number 1 overall draft pick pop up on Play Station Network. When not abusing opposing defense with the Sanders, Newton loves to find track star reciever Nyck Harbor over top or across the middle for big chunks of yards. Ultimately in my opinion I think the reason why Cam is having so much fun with the Palmetto team is that he enjoys playing with QB1 LaNorris Sellers. Sellers a big body quarterback similar to his build with a cannon for an arm, simply put hes an extension of the coach on the field.
That being said, ladies and gents if your football itch is acting up and you still don't have a copy of that NCAA 25, you can tune into Cam's livestream to see good South Carolina gameplay.