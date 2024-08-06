Gamecock Digest

Former South Carolina track star qualifies for Men’s 400m final

Isaiah Collins

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Quincy Hall (USA) in the men's 400m round 1 heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 4, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Quincy Hall (USA) in the men's 400m round 1 heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Gamecock Quincy Hall qualified for the Men’s 400m final in the 2024 Olympic games, giving Hall the chance of being the first Gamecock to medal in the event in 20 years.

Hall qualified by posting a time of 43.95 seconds, winning his semi-final race with a time of 43.95, and finishing third amongst all runners in the semi-finals. 

Hall ran for South Carolina for two years from 2019-20. During that time he became a multi-time all-american and was a SEC champion in the 400m event for both the 2019 indoor and outdoor seasons. 

If Hall is able to earn a medal in Paris, he will be the first male Gamecock to earn a medal in the 400m event since Otis Harris in 2004.  Hall would also be the first male Gamecock to earn a medal in any track & field event since Jason Richardson in 2012. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Isaiah Collins

ISAIAH COLLINS

Home/Other Sports