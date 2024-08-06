Former South Carolina track star qualifies for Men’s 400m final
Former Gamecock Quincy Hall qualified for the Men’s 400m final in the 2024 Olympic games, giving Hall the chance of being the first Gamecock to medal in the event in 20 years.
Hall qualified by posting a time of 43.95 seconds, winning his semi-final race with a time of 43.95, and finishing third amongst all runners in the semi-finals.
Hall ran for South Carolina for two years from 2019-20. During that time he became a multi-time all-american and was a SEC champion in the 400m event for both the 2019 indoor and outdoor seasons.
If Hall is able to earn a medal in Paris, he will be the first male Gamecock to earn a medal in the 400m event since Otis Harris in 2004. Hall would also be the first male Gamecock to earn a medal in any track & field event since Jason Richardson in 2012.
