Gamecocks Rankings in MLB The Show 25
Here’s a look at the current and former South Carolina Gamecocks inMLB The Show 25, featuring the top-rated players and those who are making their mark in the big leagues.
Top-Ranked Gamecocks:
- First Baseman Christian Walker – Houston Astros (88 overall)
- Starting Pitcher Clarke Schmidt – New York Yankees (80 overall)
- First Baseman Jonah Bride – Miami Marlins (73 overall, starting first baseman)
- Second Baseman/Utility Whit Merrifield – Free Agent (72 overall)
Other Gamecocks in the Show:
- Pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski – Pittsburgh Pirates (71 overall, MLB roster)
- Right Fielder Carlos Cortes – Oakland Athletics (63 overall, Triple-A)
- Starting Pitcher Jordan Montgomery – Arizona Diamondbacks (66 overall, MLB roster)
- Left Fielder TJ Hopkins – Detroit Tigers (60 overall, Double-A)
- Starting Pitcher Will Sanders – Chicago Cubs (60 overall, Double-A)
- Center Fielder Brady Allen – Detroit Tigers (58 overall, Classic roster)
- First Baseman Wes Clarke – Milwaukee Brewers (54 overall, Triple-A)
Gamecocks Not in the Game but in MLB:
- Catcher Cole Messina – Colorado Rockies (not in the game)
- Right-Handed Pitcher Eli Jones – Minnesota Twins (not in the game)
- Left-Handed Pitcher Garrett Gainey – Tampa Bay Rays (not in the game)
- Pitcher Chris Veach – New York Yankees (not in the game)
- Pitcher Cody Morris – New York Yankees (not in the game)
Former Gamecock Baseball Commits (Never Played at South Carolina):
- First Baseman/Right Fielder Bryce Harper – Philadelphia Phillies (95 overall)
- Shortstop Corey Seager – Texas Rangers (92 overall)
- Left Fielder Will Myers – Retired at the end of the 2024 season
- Pitcher Taj Bradley – Tampa Bay Rays (78 overall, MLB roster)
- Catcher Luis Campusano – San Diego Padres (72 overall, MLB roster)
- Shortstop Blaze Alexander – Arizona Diamondbacks (67 overall, MLB roster)
- Shortstop Cooper Kinney – Tampa Bay Rays (63 overall, Double-A)
- Second Baseman Tyler Callihan – Cincinnati Reds (62 overall, Double-A)
- Relief Pitcher Owen White – Chicago White Sox (59 overall, Triple-A)
- Outfielder PJ Morlando – Miami Marlins (59 overall, Single-A)
- Starting Pitcher Jordan Lyles – Free Agent (71 overall)
- Left-Handed Pitcher Brandon Clarke – Boston Red Sox (not in the game)
- Right Fielder George Wolkow – Chicago White Sox (not in the game)
- Right-Handed Pitcher Carson Messina – Toronto Blue Jays (not in the game)
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
Published